Al Ahly set to unveil Percy Tau to reunite with Pitso Mosimane in Cairo

Percy Tau is on the verge of being unveiled by Al Ahly on a loan deal from Brighton and Hove Albion.

A video circulating on social media shows Bafana Bafana star Tau filming his introduction video on a football pitch in Cairo on Wednesday night.

This confirms information TimesLIVE had that Tau was in Egypt to sign the papers and be reunited with his ex-Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane.

Announcing his squad for next month’s 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Zimbabwe and Ghana on Tuesday, Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos had let the cat out the bag that Tau would sign for Ahly “in the coming days”.

Admitting he was concerned about Tau’s lack of game time at English Premier League outfit Brighton, Broos had said: “He’s an important player for Bafana Bafana.

“If Percy will not play in the next month I have a problem. But I heard some good news. I think he will not stay at Brighton, and will go to an Egyptian team with SA coach Pitso Mosimane, Al Ahly.