Local lawyer dies as car hits tree, rolls

Red Guard employees in other vehicle injured

A Komani lawyer died in a car accident after two vehicles collided at a junction to Madeira Park on Saturday.

The accident took place on the N6 at about 9.15 am.

The lawyer and his friend were in a Renault Duster and two Red Guard employees were in the other vehicle, an Isuzu bakkie.

The lawyer, said to be between 22 and 35 years of age, was in the passenger’s seat in the Renault and died instantly, while the driver sustained injuries. The Red Guard employees also sustained injuries.

Police spokesperson Capt Lariane Jonker said a case of culpable homicide was opened and the case was under investigation.

‘’It is alleged that the Renault did not wait for the Red Guard Security bakkie to pass, collided with it on the passenger side, and overturned. A male passenger passed away on the scene,’’ Jonker said.

An anonymous eyewitness said the Isuzu was coming from the Aliwal North direction, while the Renault was approaching from Komani.

‘’The driver of the Renault just took a turn without looking.

“The Red Guard bakkie did not even have time to stop. He T-boned him. The Renault hit a tree and rolled. There was definitely alcohol involved.

“At the scene, you could smell the alcohol from all the bottles on the back seat of the Renault that were broken.

“The ambulance arrived fast and the police five minutes later when one of the survivors was placed on oxygen.”

Red Guard operations manager Willie Reinecke said their driver was discharged from the hospital, while the other employee was still in the hospital.