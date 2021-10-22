EFF bigwigs lead anti-corruption march to CHDM and EMLM offices in Komani

EFF national leaders Floyd Shivambu and Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi led a march to the Chris Hani District Municipality and Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality offices in Komani this afternoon to deliver a memorandum of demands calling for an end to corruption.

Addressing party members outside the Town Hall, Shivambu said: “This is where crime has been committed for the past 28 years. We know for a fact that a few weeks ago, the biggest crime was committed here. The councillors of the ANC, the mayor and speaker approved the payment of R15 million for nothing because we must not even refer to that thing as a stadium. We came here to remind everyone, the investigating officers and the police that we opened a case against the criminals that have stolen R15 million. We want action and action must be taken now. We are here to give a clear instruction that we want our money back as soon as possible.”

Video: ZINTLE BOBELO