The Rep to be available free of charge

Far more copies, same high quality content, greater reach for advertisers – all delivered by the talented and enthusiastic team, and get this – at absolutely no cost to the reader!

That’s right, The Rep will be available FREE of charge from November 5 this year.

A total of 28 500 copies will be printed every week and we will endeavour to ensure every household in Komani gets a copy of the newspaper.

This milestone is sure to be a win-win for all.

Our readers in Komani will have the newspaper delivered to their homes every week while the The Rep-Daily Dispatch combo will still be available at the normal price for readers in Komani and outlying areas. There is more – every edition will have a minimum of 12 pages.

Editor Luvuyo Mjekula says the only changes to content quality will be enhancement in scope and diversity. “This is a great opportunity for our editorial team to give more coverage to the brighter, lighter side of Komani and surrounding areas. Hard news and politics will continue to get high profile coverage but readers can expect more entertainment, features, investigative stories and lifestyle-oriented content as well.”

Our advertisers, who have been so loyal to The Rep for many years, will be thrilled to learn that their products will soon be in the view of many more eyes.

Advertising head Charodine Visagie had this to say: “Advertising is probably the first thing you think of when marketing your business. The fact that our newspaper will be so easily available at your doorstep is one of the first advantages to consider when advertising with us.

“The Rep will offer more reach than any other medium in Queenstown and surrounding areas and will give you an affordable way to advertise to the masses.”

Visagie continued: “You have trusted us with your business for more than 160 years and we will make sure you have no reason not to continue trusting us.”

This new development comes as the newspaper industry recovers from the Covid-19 impact felt by businesses across the globe.

Arena Holdings’ community titles manager, Chris van Heerden, said: “I have a special connection with The Rep. This is where I started my career in the newspaper industry some 42 years ago. It is a bold move to change from a cover price publication to a free copy delivered to households in Komani. Our aim is to grow and sustain the publication while giving back to our community, our loyal advertisers and readers who supported us for more than 160 years to reach a wider target market.”

Eastern Cape general manager Ryan Megaw said: “The Rep has always been the representative of the Komani community, and expanding distribution footprint will mean that The Rep be delivered to almost every household in the town. Not only is this wonderful for readers, but it also gives advertisers the ideal solution to reach the entire community with their message.”