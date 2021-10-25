MK proud of second spot final

MK Academy FC represented Chris Hani with honour by finishing second in the provincial Nedbank Cup, losing to Champions FC from Lusikisiki in the final.

The two teams faced off in Aliwal North on Sunday.

MK Academy did not start well when one of the defenders created a penalty through a late tackle inside the box, which gave Champions an advantage.

This led to a 1-0 score in the first 10 minutes.

Champions slotted their second goal 30 minutes later from a pass to the striker in the 18 area to increase the lead to 2-0.

More pressure was placed on MK Academy when a third goal was netted by a Champions’ midfielder from a free kick just 10 minutes before the end of the half.

MK Academy had to go back to the drawing board ahead of the second stretch when they sought to redeem themselves.

Striker Etho Ngxulelo managed to score from a cross 10 minutes in, taking the score to 3-1.

Three minutes later, Champions returned with an unanticipated fourth goal after stealing a ball from an opponent. The score was 4-1.

MK Academy did not lose heart. Striker Lwando Koti slotted a goal from a cross which came from a counter-attack to make it 4-2.

The last goal came from Champion’s winger from a counter attack, ending the game 5-2.

MK Academy coach Bulelani Cole Sindelo said: “I was not happy with the penalty but the ref has the final say. After the first half a lot of fixing had to be done. When you are losing, the focus shifts to attacking to equalise.

“It was tough; we had to push more players forward because we were losing.”

On a positive note, Sindelo said he was happy with the team’s performance for having made it that far.

“To reach the finals of the province is an achievement. We have to look at the positives and leave the negatives aside. We represented Chris Hani with honour.”

The team is now set for the upcoming SAB League due to start before the end of October.