WATCH: Unforgettable day with Bok Mapimpi

Star player spends day with Maria Louw pupils and donates equipment

Maria Louw High School pupils last week received a double portion of joy – sports equipment valued at R25,000 and it was handed to them by Springbok star winger and Twizza ambassador Makazole Mapimpi.

Mapimpi was on a sports activation trip in Komani on Friday.

Currently, on a break from rugby, the 2019 Rugby World Cup history-maker had a one-on-one with some of the rugby players who asked him questions about his career as a national team member.

After that he proceeded to the sports ground where he taught them a thing or two.

“As a Twizza ambassador I am here to give back and to interact with young people,” the star rugby player said.

“It is always good to do so because I also came from an underprivileged upbringing.

“I think meeting young athletes is crucial when you have made it to a higher level; it encourages them to believe in themselves, that they have the same potential to make it in future.”

At the moment, he said, he was taking things as they came in his rugby career.

Becoming a Springbok and being part of the squad that made history by becoming the 2019 World Cup rugby champions will forever remain a highlight in his career.

Twizza sports portfolio manager Christele Barker said Mapimpi’s story was phenomenal considering his background.

“As a brand, we are all about chasing the moment. There is talent here that needs to be developed and the school needs the sports equipment.

“It is an efficient starter kit which the school will use for rugby and netball.

“We started our partnership with Mapimpi in July which will continue next year,” Barker said.

Ronan Brawill, eighth man and flank, said he was grateful for the donation.

“I saw Mapimpi on TV just recently and to meet him face-to-face means a lot to me.

“It is quite overwhelming,” said Brawill.

Maria Louw High acting principal Sandile Mata said the school was grateful for the contribution Twizza made, which would make a positive impact on sports development.

Mata said the equipment included rugby and soccer balls, cones, markers, beeps, resistor belts, and tackle bags.

“The impact will reflect on next year’s matrics because pupils who are involved in sport acquire discipline – a healthy body leads to a healthy mind.”

Mata said the equipment received would not only be restricted to rugby and netball but would be used for other sporting codes like soccer.

He hoped other local schools would benefit in the same way.