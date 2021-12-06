Fuel and taxi fare hikes a double whammy for Komani residents

Komani residents already grappling with financial challenges have expressed mixed reactions to increased taxi fares, on the back of a steep petrol price hike.

Taxi fare hikes came into effect on Wednesday last week, the same day the petrol price in South Africa increased by 75c to more than R20 a litre.

Residents of Ezibeleni and Ndlovukazi will now have to pay R17 to travel to Komani and travel to Mlungisi will now cost R12 among other increased fares.

The soaring petrol price which has been a blow to many motorists and public transport users influenced the decision of increasing these travelling costs. The minister of mineral resources and energy Gwede Mantashe, announced the adjustment of fuel prices which took effect last week Wednesday, a decision which according to a statement issued by the government was informed by international and local factors. There were increases to paraffin (42 cents per litre) and diesel (75c per litre).

Thembekile Madotyeni of Uncedo Taxi Services Association said between 2020 and 2021 petrol prices went up more than five times adding that whenever there was a decline in petrol it made little to no difference and brought no relief to the industry. “We are responding to the national outcry of the taxi industry that we are dealt with a huge blow. This does not only affect us in terms of fuel but in terms of other components in a vehicle as well. The public then expect us to fluctuate prices which is very impossible when it comes to businesses, especially in the transport industry.”

He said there was a misaligned understanding of the economy especially among black people. “The petrol price went up. After years of not increasing fares we only went up by R2.” Madotyeni said they were, however, waiting for input from Santaco. He said after a notice was put out to inform the commuters, concerned residents had consulted the offices.

“We believe that the taxi industry is like the rest of us victims of the ANC government with its anti-poor and anti-black policies, because the government is subsidizing the big companies that owns buses but not taxi industry that is dominated by blacks, under any responsible government it is the responsibility of the government to protect the poor from any economic constraints because should the government subsidize taxi industry the poor communities would not have to pay so much taxi fare locally,” said Ikora secretary Thulani Bukani who had initiated a meeting with the association.

He said it was unclear why government failed to subsidize the taxi industry which was responsible of transporting millions of poor communities in the face of rising unemployment. “The government is also responsible for the sporadic fuel price whereas it has to oversee that the fuel levy is being implemented optimally. Our intervention was on the basis of finding common ground between the community and the taxi industry with our clear view of working together going forward so as to champion the struggle of the poor masses of our people,” alluded Bukani.

Ezibeleni resident Zenande Kalipa said the cost of living was too high stating that the increase was an inconvenience in terms of her finances. “First of all food is expensive, we are now faced with increased fares in the middle of a pandemic where many are without jobs. When I arrived in 2017, I used to pay R12, this week I have to pay R17 meaning that I have to budget close to or more than R700 a month. It is too much.”

Another commuter Amila Mantshi from Madeira Park who recalled paying R2.50 for taxi fare in 2002 said the increase was frustrating especially for those with little income. “We now have to budget more to accommodate these hikes but it is understandable that the fuel hikes are a frustration in the taxi industry because at the end of the day, they have to provide for their families.