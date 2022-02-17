Five bust with R650 000 worth of suspected stolen copper cables in Komani

Komani police arrested five suspects with stolen copper cables worth R650 000 in an intelligence-driven operation this week.

Spokesperson, captain Namhla Mdleleni, said police received information of a Ford Ranger with GP registration allegedly carrying copper cables from East London to Johannesburg.

Members of a Saps intervention team – flying squad, K9 and crime intelligence as well as Red Guard Security – quickly responded to the information and the vehicle was spotted.

On searching the car, copper cables to the value of R650 000 were discovered and confiscated as well as R22 700 in cash.

The suspects were detained on charges of possession of suspected stolen property and damage of infrastructure.

All five will appear before the magistrate’s court in Komani soon.

Acting district commissioner, brigadier Zuziwe Magqashela, commended the team’s swift response.