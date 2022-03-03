No need to boil water, says CHDM

After issuing an alert for Komani and Tarkastad residents to boil water before consumption, the Chris Hani District Municipality announced that as of Tuesday the alert has been indefinitely suspended.

CHDM spokesperson Bulelwa Ganyaza said the district municipality had to caution its customers after problems were experienced at the water treatment plant. “ The ‘boil water’ alert was issued as a precautionary measure following high turbidity levels that were experienced at the water treatment plant. As a result samples previously taken failed. This prompted the district municipality to issue an alert.”

Ganyaza said the latest compliance monitoring laboratory report on the samples taken in the affected areas revealed that the water quality complied with the SANS241:2015 drinking water quality standards.

“Resampling and further tests were conducted, with the latest results clear and negative. The district municipality will continue monitoring and conducting regular investigations to ensure continuous compliance with relevant legislation. The district municipality remains committed to supplying clean, safe drinking water to all its customers as its prime focus and we once again thank all the customers for understanding and cooperating during this period,” said Ganyaza.