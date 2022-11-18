Amavarara ready for Nedbank Cup last 32

Amavarara Football Club (FC) are yet again the provincial champions and have qualified for the Nedbank round of 32, this after defeating SAB league top team Emi FC.

Both teams drew 1-1 in the deciding game recently, leading to the now Joe Gqabi based Amavarara, winning the match 5-3 on penalties.

The Nedbank Cup last 32 consists of 16 teams from the SA premier division (DStv Premiership), eight teams from the first division (Motsepe Foundation Championship) and eight teams from the Provincial SAFA Leagues (ABC Motsepe and regional Leagues).

Amavarara who are currently playing in the ABC Motsepe league previously made history by being the first team from the Chris Hani district to qualify for the Nedbank Cup last 32, after an impressive run in the knockout rounds. They were knocked out of the same competition in the second round (Last 16) in 2020 by Black Leopards in Thohoyandou, losing that game 2-0.

This year, the team was sold to new chairman Akhona Pele and had relocated to the Joe Gqabi district after the former leadership reportedly faced financial challenges and was forced to hand the team over.

With the team advancing to the next round, chairman Akhona Pele said this was an opportunity for the players to showcase their talent to the bigger teams. “The performance has been good throughout and the other team was strong and they did show that they were determined to advance to the last 32. They did put up a challenge,” he said.

While they were still waiting for the fixtures, Pele said going forward it was going to be business as usual and that he club would continue to focus on the their built strategy for upcoming games. He added that the club considered all games as important games and that the plan was to focus.

The team will be preparing for the next ABC Motsepe league game against Champion FC tomorrow.