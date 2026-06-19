Congratulations Mfundo Piliso!

A proud moment for the Go! & Express team!

Congratulations to Go! & Express Editor, Mfundo Piliso, on being named a finalist in the prestigious Standard Bank Sikuvile Journalism Awards 2026 in the Community Service Reporting category for his impactful story, ‘Dereliction and Danger’. This recognition is a testament to Mfundo’s dedication to uncovering stories that matter and serving the communities at the heart of our journalism.

We are incredibly proud of Mfundo and all our journalists whose hard work continues to shine a light on the issues that impact our communities every day. Join us in wishing Mfundo the very best for the awards.

Read more on his story here: https://www.goexpress.co.za/2026/06/17/go-express-editor-named-finalist-in-prestigious-national-journalism-awards/