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Congratulations Mfundo Piliso!

By: Rep Reporter

Date:

A proud moment for the Go! & Express team!

Congratulations to Go! & Express Editor, Mfundo Piliso, on being named a finalist in the prestigious Standard Bank Sikuvile Journalism Awards 2026 in the Community Service Reporting category for his impactful story, ‘Dereliction and Danger’. This recognition is a testament to Mfundo’s dedication to uncovering stories that matter and serving the communities at the heart of our journalism.

We are incredibly proud of Mfundo and all our journalists whose hard work continues to shine a light on the issues that impact our communities every day. Join us in wishing Mfundo the very best for the awards.

Read more on his story here: https://www.goexpress.co.za/2026/06/17/go-express-editor-named-finalist-in-prestigious-national-journalism-awards/

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The Rep – Friday, 19 June 2026
Rep Reporter
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The Rep is one of South Africa’s oldest newspapers, originally known as the Queenstown Representative, with a proud history of more than 150 years of serving the varied communities of Komani and 10 surrounding Eastern Cape towns. It was established in 1859. The greatest strength of The Rep is its people—both the inhabitants of this mixed rural and urban area who support and read the newspaper, and the staff, a dedicated and loyal team who are proud of their paper’s rich tradition and heritage.

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