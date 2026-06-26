The Rep – Friday, 26 June 2026

The Go! & Express is celebrating another major milestone...
About us
The Rep is one of South Africa’s oldest newspapers, originally known as the Queenstown Representative, with a proud history of more than 150 years of serving the varied communities of Komani and 10 surrounding Eastern Cape towns. It was established in 1859.
The greatest strength of The Rep is its people—both the inhabitants of this mixed rural and urban area who support and read the newspaper, and the staff, a dedicated and loyal team who are proud of their paper’s rich tradition and heritage.