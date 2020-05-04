Philani Clinic staff tested after Covid-19 case

Mlungisi community members were prohibited from entering Philani Clinic last Wednesday as staff members requested the district department of health to address them, following reports that one of the staffers had tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday.

In a meeting with the health workers at the clinic last week, Nehawu regional chairperson Noluthando Masango said workers requested the union to intervene after the matter was referred to the district department of health management. “The management of the district unfortunately could not take a decision based on the guidelines so members of Nehawu and employees of the institution were left wondering. I then reported the matter to our provincial office. I also contacted the district director who confirmed that there was a person who tested positive for Covid-19 and that that person was asked to submit names of people with whom they had been in contact. Five names were submitted,” she said.

Masango indicated that they proposed that all staff members be tested, adding that they also feared for community members who might have contracted the virus. “The guidelines are clear. The facility must be closed pending the outcome of the results.”

Employees expressed their concern. “A response team arrived to test only five people and we employees resolved that no tests would be conducted if we were not all tested. Firstly, the response team arrived late on Tuesday and only four people were tested. Secondly, our colleague who has tested positive has not been isolated. There is no form of support. What will happen to her? We are all anxious,” said the employee.

It was reported that the Covid-19 positive staffer had showed no symptoms, but tested willingly as she was exposed to the reported Vaalbank cases.

Masango confirmed that management had met with the workers and resolved to close the facility for three days as of Tuesday to allow for disinfection. “Results will determine who will report back to work. We had also requested that the department follow up on the positive patient and call everyone who had been in contact with that person.”

Health MEC Sindiswa Gomba’s spokesperson Judy Ngoloyi responded to questions sent by The Rep. Read full story in The Rep on Friday