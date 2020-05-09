Anele Vondo found

A Mlungisi family has expressed gratitude to the Komani community after 38-year-old Anele Vondo who went missing in March was found on Sunday.

The Rep reported (“Help find Anele Vondo”, April 28) that Vondo, who went to town to withdraw money, had disappeared for almost a month.

Aunt Neliswa Peyi said with the help of the police and community members, her nephew was found in Aliwal North.

“He was apparently spotted at a taxi rank in Aliwal North. According to him he ran away because he is going through personal problems. As a family we are happy that he was found and he is home safe”

Peyi said she was in awe of the response that she had received after announcing Vondo’s disappearance. “I was receiving calls non-stop. People from as far as Johannesburg were calling, with some offering words of encouragement. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to everyone who took the time to assist us as a family. I thank the Mlungisi Police Station commander and his team for constantly communicating with us, Reverend Siyabonga Mngxali and Hlela Mbasana for their great help. Words can never be enough,” said Peyi.