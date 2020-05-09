Potholes in Ezibeleni force motorists to go off-road

A massive pothole in Ezibeleni often forces many motorists to go off-road to avoid damage to their vehicles.

The pothole in zone 1, is one of many in the township which often force motorists to give right-of-way as they share a single-lanes.

A resident who spoke to The Rep about the deteriorated road said they had given up on any hopes of it being fixed. “We have been reporting that to our councillor for years,” he said.

Earlier this year, Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality mayor Luleka Gubula, in a community meeting with Ezibeleni residents, explained the municipality’s plans to fix roads coming in the township.

“People of Ezibeleni are not wrong to ask about roads, street lights, electricity, the drainage system and collecting of revenue, this is our job.

“I drive on those potholes; we all experience the same thing. They are an embarrassment to us as government,” said the mayor.