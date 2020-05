The Chris Hani district’s confirmed Covid-19 cases have increased to 200 with 5 recorded deaths.

The breakdown of the cases is as follows:

Emalahleni Local Municipality has 108 cases followed by Enoch Mgijima at 53, Ngcobo with 21 and Intsika Yethu has recorded 10.

Meanwhile, Sakhisizwe has 5 cases and Inxuba Yethemba with 3 cases.