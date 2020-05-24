To pay or not to pay club players

It has long been thought club rugby is moving into a semi-pro structure in which players are paid a minimum wage or match fees. In some quarters this has been happening for a long time, and top clubs around South Africa and the rest of the world lure the best players with high incentives as a dangling carrot.

Is this the way forward, or are we oppressing clubs with limited resources and are we moving into a direction where the elite clubs will continue to grow at the expense of the smaller clubs who are possibly facing a demise?

Gareth Davies of the Welsh Rugby Union wrote: “But please, dear clubs, I implore you let us start again with the right structure. If no club offers payment, then there will be no market for player wages and no club will feel the need. If no club breaks the ranks and we all play for enjoyment, for our town or village of birth, for the club with whom we hold the strongest affinity, with our friends and neighbours, our extended families and our children, then no club will suffer the same threat of oblivion that is currently being felt in some quarters if a similar crisis were to strike again”

He further states: “Don’t pay players. Play in the league you are in, strive to beat the opposition you face, dream of lifting the trophies available at your current standard and attract the players who are drawn to your club. Use the money you save on attracting, developing and engaging players for the future or on ensuring your club remains the central hub of your community that it has always been. Be sustainable and help safeguard the future for us all.”

While club structures are changing and clubs becoming semi-pro, this is all good and well in an ideal world, but one needs to face burning facts. Most club players do not have a stable job that pays enough to provide for their families. The match fees act as a bridge to cover that gap. Players are also expected to be fit to perform at their optimum, yet no gym fees are paid by clubs. The match fees can help in that regard as well. Most club players are unemployed, clubs expect them to practise every day, with lots of players living far away without transport. Paying for rugby boots and other playing equipment like mouth guards, shoulder pads, etc comes at a very high cost and match fees can bridge that gap. Even players who are working must take leave on Fridays and Saturdays to attend matches as at times they have to travel great distances. The Gold Cup is a perfect example as even for normal league matches travelling is an issue for someone who knocks off at 1pm on a Saturday and must play at 3pm.

These are conversations that must take place in rugby circles. To weigh up the facts – whether it is in the best interests of communities or we move into a global direction where sport has become more commercial, with the highest bidders investing in their clubs which are generally more successful. Success is not achieved overnight, proper structures and planning are vital.

Does money buy success? Despatch Rugby Club ruled Eastern Province Rugby at a time, with huge financial backers. Crusaders is another example, they were one of the top clubs, playing at the lush St Georges Park. At one point African Bombers had the same, with sponsors like Pumat. Of late, top Uitenhage clubs Progress, Calbis and Gardens are driven by MultiSure Corporation. Border Club East London Police had Just On Cosmetics. For years Old Selbornians had huge backers like Nashua and Mike Pendock Motors. It is no secret that Swallows have held the monopoly the last few years through their financial backers. We can name a lot of clubs like Rustenburg Impala, False Bay Rugby Club, Durban Rovers and many more. But when the money dries up, the players vanish and so does the success. It is a well-known fact that players have no loyalty.

It is conversations like this, that will go a long way towards establishing in what direction club rugby is heading.

By Maxwell Levine