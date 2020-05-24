Eastern Cape mayor’s wife loses battle against Covid-19

Matilda Maneli, wife of Amathole district municipality mayor and ANC regional chairperson Khanyile ‘KC’ Maneli, died of Covid-19 complications this morning.

The ANC in the Amathole region has sent their condolences to the mayor. ANC regional secretary Thembalethu Ntutu told DispatchLIVE that Matilda, a health department employee, lost the battle against Covid-19 at Stutterheim hospital.

“Mrs Maneli was among the front-line troops in the war against the invisible enemy, Covid-19, as one of the health workers confronting the deadly enemy head on, stationed at Victoria Hospital in Alice. She received the results that she had contracted the virus on Monday, May 18, 2020 and was hospitalized on Wednesday in Stutterheim hospital where she passed on in the early hours of today,” said Ntutu.

He said her positive results prompted the regional chairperson to re-test and the results came back negative. “We wish to convey our deepest and heartfelt condolences to the family of comrade Maneli and colleagues at Victoria Hospital, who are certainly left with anxiety and fear, we wish them strength and comfort during this period of bereavement and beyond.”

He said the ANC thanked the health workers in Stutterheim Hospital who were taking care of her for their patriotism and dedication. “We encourage them to be strong as the fight continues. The ANC in Amathole region wishes to encourage everyone to continue observing health and hygiene protocols, and to obey regulations intended at preventing the spread of the virus.”

By Bongani Fuzile and Vuyolwethu Sangotsha – DispatchLIVE