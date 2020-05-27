Covid-19 hotspots: where they are, how they’re identified and what goes on in them

This will be part of the country’s district-level lockdown as it moves to level 3.

The hotspots include Tshwane, Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni, eThekwini, Nelson Mandela Bay, Buffalo City, Cape Town, West Coast, Overberg, Cape Winelands, Chis Hani and iLembe.

Here is what you need to know about how hotspots are identified, according to Mkhize.

How hotspots will be identified

Hotspots are areas that have more than five infected people per 100,000, or where new infections are increasing at a fast pace.

Presenting to the National Council of Provinces on Tuesday, Mkhize said districts would be identified in one of three ways:

Areas of vigilance — fewer than five cases per 100,000 people.

Emerging hotspots — fewer than five cases per 100,000 people, but increasing cases.

Hotspots — more than five cases per 100,000 people.

Purpose of hotspots

Mkhize said the purpose of identifying hotspots was to be able to take all the measures necessary to control the rise of infections.

He added that districts classified as hotspots could remain at level 4 with the intensive implementation of screening, testing and restrictions.

He said if combined actions in hotspots did not contain the spread of infection, the area could return to a hard lockdown.