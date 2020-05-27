Red Guard Security Systems and SES, an electrical company from East London, purchased equipment needed to resolve the current power outage in Top Town. The material has arrived and technicians are busy with repairs.

Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality (EMLM) spokesperson Lonwabo Kowa said Border-Kei

Chamber of Business (BKCOB) administrator Adré Bartis had approached various businesses to help resolve the power outage.

BKCOB has been partnering with EMLM throughout the lockdown period and has secured help, which includes food packages, among other things,” Kowa said.