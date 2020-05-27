Mabuyane welcomes PPE donation from Zhejiang

Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane has welcomed the donation of personal protection equipment (PPE) comprising 50 000 surgical masks and 10 000 N95 face masks donated by

governor Dr Yuan Jiajun of Zhejiang province in China to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in

the province.

The press statement issued by the office of the premier said the Eastern Cape has bilateral

relations for co-operation in trade, the economy, science, technology, sport, culture, health

and education with Zhejiang.

This follows after the Eastern Cape government approached the Zhejiang governor to assist

healthcare workers with PPE and protect the general public from Covid-19.

The PPE supplies were delivered to the department of health Mthatha pharmaceutical depot

to be distributed to a number of hospitals in the province.

Zhejiang province has pledged to provide additional surgical masks and face masks to

support the Eastern Cape in its response to Covid-19.