Granny pleads for help after fire destroys home

Nowinile Manyingiza, an elderly woman from Spring Grove village at Tentergate is looking for help after she lost her belongings in a fire that burnt her house last week.

The house was burnt after Manyingiza mistakenly knocked over a candle when she had a seizure, according to her granddaughter, Siviwe Keku.

Keku, who lives with her grandmother, said she saw the house was on fire while she was returning from a neighbour’s house, where she had gone to watch TV.

“When I arrived she was trapped inside, unable to open the door because of the seizure,” she said. Keku called out for help and Manyingiza was rescued.

Although happy to be alive, Manyingiza said she had lost everything in the house and had almost nothing.

“The clothes that I am wearing were given to me. I lost every document I owned in that house,” she said.

Currently she is living with her granddaughter in a nearby RDP house.

“Last week we got a food donation and blankets through our councillor. We do not even have money to buy paraffin. Our electricity has been off because the meter box was in that house,” said Manyingiza.

Ward 32 councillor Nkululeko Ngcefe said he had been in contact with different government departments about the situation of the family.

“We are urgently trying to get a bed for Manyingiza as she is elderly. Eskom recently visited to assess what they could do to get the family connected again,” said Ngcefe.

To assist call Ngcefe at 079-516 6336.