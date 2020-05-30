BREAKING: Enoch Mgijima records the highest Covid-19 cases in CHDM

The Chris Hani District Municipality (CHDM) has 391 confirmed Covid-19 cases, 328 recoveries and 14 deaths.

Active coronavirus cases are recorded at 73.

The breakdown of the district per municipality cases is as follows:

Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality has 191 cases and Emalahleni has taken a back seat with 120 recorded cases.

Ngcobo has 29 and Intsika Yethu 19, Inxuba Yethemba has 18 cases and Sakhisizwe with 14 recorded cases.

The Eastern Cape Covid-19 cases have increased by 277, bringing the total number to 3583 cases.

The province has 1700 recoveries with the number of deaths totaling 80.