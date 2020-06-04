Anglican churches not ready to open – Archbishop Thabo Makgoba

Anglican churches are not yet ready to resume worship in church buildings, Archbishop Thabo Makgoba of Cape Town said in a letter to church members on Thursday.

He said the church’s Covid-19 advisory team – comprising medical, legal and theological experts – had reached “a consensus that it is not yet time to resume worship”.

“No diocese so far has pronounced that it is ready to resume worship; most reports suggest that it will take a month or two – or longer – to gather the data needed before a decision can be made,” he wrote.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that religious groups could resume services for up to 50 people from June 1, provided they adhere to health and safety protocols.

But a number of churches have since decided not to open, with the country still heading for an anticipated peak in Covid-1`9 infections.

“There is no one-size-fits-all approach to reopening for worship. Dioceses outside South Africa have differing lockdown regimens. Within South Africa, different dioceses face differing levels of infection and will have to adjust their strategies according to data on the level of risk in their areas [just as government is doing],” said the letter.