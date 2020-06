Komani residents stood in snaking queues on Monday to top up on supplies of their favorite tipple.

Although alcohol beverages are now allowed under level three, those looking to indulge in their favourite pints will still have to follow strict regulations to stay on the right side of the law.

Shoppers were seen queueing at local liqour stores today to stock up before the shops close for the week.

Purchasing of alcohol for home consumption is permitted from Monday to Thursday between 9am and 5pm.