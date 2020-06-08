Pupils kept home as St Theresa’s Primary not ready

St Theresa’s Primary School in Mlungisi did not welcome back its grade 7 pupils today because the school was not ready.

The pupils were told to remain home while teachers reported back for duty.

The principal of the school, Msondezi Bulu, said: “We informed the parents of our grade 7 pupils back on Friday that we would not be opening as we are not ready. We have no water and our ablution facilities do not meet the required standard. We are still waiting for water tanks we requested from the department.”

Bulu said only six educators would not be returning to school this term because of chronic illnesses with one excused because of age.

He said the school had been supplied with PPE for both educators and pupils.