ConCourt ruling opens door for independent candidates to stand for election in South Africa

The Constitutional Court on Thursday ruled that the Electoral Act was unconstitutional — opening the door for independent candidates to stand for national and provincial elections in South Africa.

The application, challenging the constitutionality of the act, was brought by NGO the New Nation Movement (NNM).

As it stands, the act only allowed candidates of political parties to contest elections and not adult citizens to be elected to the national and provincial legislatures as independent candidates.

The ruling could be a game changer for politics in South Africa.

This is a developing story.

By Ernest Mabuza – Daily Dispatch