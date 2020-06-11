Police show their caring side

Rhawutini residents who are temporarily living at the Gali Thembani Youth Centre recently received clothes donated by members of the South African Police Service.

The officers who brought the clothes were from the Women’s Network and Men for Change, support groups focused on wellbeing and Saps members.

Xoliswa Ralane-Mathumbu of the Saps Women’s Network said they undertook the initiative because they wanted to foster a better relationship with the people.

“We want people to know that police are not monsters, but behind the uniform there is a person who comes from these communities and sympathises with them. We also came to emphasise the message that people must work with the police and government. Although it is not clear why the settlement burnt, there is a suspicion that something illegal might have the caused the fire. The police feel if we had stronger relationships with communities, some of these things could be avoided,” said Ralane-Mathumbu.

The clothes were donated by Saps members and collected by the Women’s Network.

“We understand the pain these families are going through, with some of them losing everything. This tragedy also happened in winter. Apart from the coronavirus, we do not want people to die of cold.”

Ward councillor Mncedisi Mbengo said he was happy with the overwhelming support people had shown towards the victims.

“I want to thank you. When the tragedy occurred, we asked people to open their hearts, give what they could. They have done so abundantly. I thank the Saps officers and I hope what they started increases.

“It is winter and people have given many clothes and blankets. Almost every day there is more coming. It is unfortunate that we are now running out of food and appeal to people to donate in that regard. I have asked the mayors’ offices to write a letter we can take to local business so that we can try and keep the feeding program going,” said Mbengo.

Enoch Mgijima Zukiswa Ralane said preparations at the new site had been completed and temporary structures would be delivered from Friday.

“Human settlements will bring 13 structures on Friday and the rest will be delivered next week. Unfortunately we are having problems with IDs, with many having lost identification documents in the fire. It is also hampering the process because sites cannot be allocated to people without registration,” said Ralane.