Death toll of 6,000 is worst case scenario says health SG

Eastern Cape health superintendent-general Dr Thobile Mbengashe has sought to downplay a warning that up to 6,000 people in the Eastern Cape could die from Covid-19 in the next three months.

Despite the provincial command council (PCC) report that clearly states the figure, Mbengashe told the Dispatch on Wednesday that it represented the “worst-case scenario” and the likelihood was that there would not be nearly as many deaths.

He said this would have been the outcome had the government not introduced measures to curb the spread of the virus, and were people not practising physical distancing and handwashing.

The report, which was released on Monday, states: “If the modelling is correct the Eastern Cape is at the start of an exponential increase in deaths over the next three months.

“Based on the projections the cumulative death toll could be between 5,500 and 6,000.”

The report said this peak could be reached between October and November.

But Mbengashe emphasised this was a worst-case scenario “which would have meant the coronavirus had grown very quickly and surged and it would have affected so many people”.