Tensions rise over housing project

This week, tensions spilled over about the building of temporary structures for the displaced Rhawutini fire victims.

On Wednesday, building of the shelters near Luvuyo Lerumo High School in Mlungisi halted when residents from Victoria Park, Aloevale, Newvale (Van), New Rest, Park Vale and Nkwanca informal settlement barricaded Victoria Road with stones and burning tyres.

The protesting residents said they felt excluded after waiting for years for houses and allocation of plots at the disputed site.

“People we do not know are receiving shelters, yet we have been staying here for years,” said Nkwanca resident, Athi Bhebeza.

She said they did not understand how land allocated for the Nkwanca settlement could be used for the fire victims.

“No one spoke to us. We want to know who qualifies to live in those structures. We hear they are meant for the Rhawutini fire victims, but our shacks have been burning for years yet we still have no houses. No one has ever intervened,” said Bhebeza.

Van residents who had joined the protest said it was unfair for the Rhawutini victims to get homes first, when they had been waiting years for houses too.

Ursula Redcliff from Park Vale said the shelters aught to have been built where the shacks had burnt down.

“Why are they not building the structures on that land? Nkwanca residents have been staying here for years and they have not received as much as toilets. They are quick to get them (Rhawutini victims) houses and toilets. It is very unfair. Let them build these houses where their shacks burnt,” said Redcliff.

The protestors also questioned whether those receiving sites were from Komani.

“I am a resident of Komai and I do not even have an address. I have been staying here for 34 years. People come from outside and get houses. We must rent. We cannot even rent because there are no jobs,” said an angry Dylan Abrams.

While the protestors blockaded the road singing and `obstructing traffic, a group of Nkwanca residents who were watching said they were confused about what was going on.

“This whole thing is shock to me,” said Amanda Makaphela. She said the residents of Nkwanca had been aware of the shelters.

“Our councillor, Mcendisi Mbengo, spoke to us before anything was done here. He told us that these people were from ward 11. He explained that only 30 shelters would be built for the fire victims.

“Mbengo said 200 sites would be available here. The rest would be for elderly people who stay here (at Nkwanca),” she said.

Pheliwe Msophi who also lives in Nkwanca said they were worried the project would now be derailed.

“We are worried the development will stop and then delay our houses too. They did not consult us, the people from Nkwanca, on how we feel about this whole thing,” she said.

Earlier this week, the Van committee sent a letter to the Enoch Mgijima municipal manager’s office with regard to use of the land. In the missive, the committee inquired how the temporary shelters came to be built and inquired about stakeholder engagement.

Following the protest, a meeting was held between Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality (EMLM) the Van committee, Kora and Nkwanca residents.

Chairperson of the Van committee, Cliff Pringle, said they were happy that the municipality was engaging parties about the shelters, but called the project a ‘time bomb’.

“Our biggest concern was that we did not know what was going on. Our worry was that people of Nkwanca have lived there for more than 15 years, but have not even received toilets. We also have children who use that route when going to school and their safety was a concern.

“We do not want to seem heartless with regard to their plight, but we aught to have been consulted in the process,” he said.

Pringle added that an independent audit by a civic organisation had revealed that only six families qualified for houses.

“From what we understand 29 shelters are to go up. Who will occupy the rest?”

He said although they were happy with the way the meeting had gone they wanted an inclusive, clear explanation on who will get the other shelters.

EMLM spokesperson Lonwabo Kowa said 29 shelters were requested from the department of human settlements to replace the 29 shacks burnt.

“The land in question belongs to the municipality and was earmarked for housing development after public consultation. After the Rhawutini informal settlement fire incident, a swift decision was taken to use the site for emergency housing as 29 shacks had been burnt and families left homeless.

“Those whose shacks were burnt down were advised not to rebuild them as the area is earmarked for phase 2 of the intermodal taxi rank.

“The meeting, chaired by the mayor, was peaceful and the municipality was able to provide clarity on all questions regarding the temporary structures. We encourage people to contact their councillors or the municipality to seek clarity and not to engage in protests,” said Kowa.

Building of the shelters has since resumed.