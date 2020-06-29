Covid-19 test kits dumped on side of N2 between East London and King William’s Town

Covid-19 test kits, one labelled for Grey Provincial Hospital in King William’s Town, were found dumped on the side of the N2 between East London and King William’s Town on Monday morning.

Eastern Cape health department spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo said the matter was being investigated by the department, as well as the National Health Laboratory Services.

Kupelo said a statement on the matter would be released later on Monday.

He was unable to say at this stage exactly how many test kits had been dumped or why.

This is a developing story.

By Kathryn Kimberley – DispatchLive