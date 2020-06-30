Eastern Cape premier prioritises health-care sector in virus fight

To date, 24 health workers had died from the virus while more than 800 had tested positive, he said.

Mabuyane said to ensure the province was prepared for the likely surge in infections, the government was building one field hospital for every district and metro area, with 500 beds per hospital.

“This will give us a combined total of 4,000 beds throughout the province.

“These are medical beds with all the medical equipment required to save lives, and we have recruited an additional 1,000 nurses and over 5,000 community health workers,” Mabuyane said.

He said the provincial government remained focused on investing in health services, facilities and sustainable infrastructure in a bid to stop the virus from spreading, and had awarded 42 contracts worth R222.8m to Eastern Cape contractors for the refurbishment of 34 health facilities across the province.

This had created 500 work opportunities, a number the premier said would increase.

“These contracts are now at various stages of implementation with 20 already completed, 12 to be completed by end of July and the completion of the remaining 10 earmarked for end of August.”

The premier also touched on the challenges facing health-care workers, including a shortage of oxygen machines, which he said was a national crisis.

Mabuyane also touched on the maternity ward crisis at Dora Nginza Hospital and said this was worsened by the closure of feeder clinics because of Covid-19 cases.

The department of health would provide additional nurses and general workers for the Uitenhage Hospital and Motherwell maternity services.

Also briefing the media in Bhisho was health MEC Sindiswa Gomba, who said the issue of health-care workers who kept getting infected was alarming, and suggested a need for a strategy that augmented staff structures without decreasing the workforce.