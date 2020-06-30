DJ Zinhle’s masks sell out in days

“I work hard so Kairo can understand the value of hard work”.
DJ Zinhle has scored another huge business win, selling out her latest business venture in just days.
Zinhle and her daughter Kairo launched a face mask range last Friday in partnership with Jireh Wellness.
The “stereoscopic UV-proof mask” comes in a pack of two and features a “3D design, fashion style”. It’s also advertised to “prevent pollens, dust and smog”.
The masks, which come in black with the wording “This girl can” and a kiddies’ version with panda details, were sold out by Monday.
“I would like to thank you all for your support. Our masks are sold out We’re working hard to make sure we meet the demand, and the masks will be restocked on Wednesday,” Zinhle announced on Instagram.
She encouraged fans to pre-order their masks before they sell out again.
Taking to Instagram Stories, Zinhle touched on her latest business venture and said she was working hard to be an inspiration to her daughter.
“I work hard so Kairo and other girls can understand the value of hard work,” she wrote.
Speaking to Tarryn Kay Trussel van Louw on her show, The MVP Club, late last year, Zinhle said she is able to teach and have deep conversations with Kairo because they were honest with each other.
“It also comes from having conversations with her, and she understands. We have real conversations with her, like she and I have this thing where we’re like ‘I need to talk to you’,” she explained.