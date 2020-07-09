Emalahleni Local Municipality accounting officer tests positive for Covid-19

Statement by Emalahleni municipality

As we are on day 105 level 3 South African lockdown, numbers of those who test positive are increasing alarmingly everyday.

The Municipal Manager, Mr Velile Castro Makedama last week caught a flu and on Sunday,05 July 2020 decided to undergo the Corona virus tests which came positive yesterday,08 July 2020.

He is not sick, is in isolation privately at home for fourteen days. And will ensure that he takes good care of himself and his family and those close to him during this period.

“We are confidant that he will defeat this pandemic as he was on the forefront supporting those who have managed to recover when the first cases were confirmed in Emalahleni. We were with him supplying our people with the required items while they were in isolation at Glen-grey hospital”, said Mayor Cllr Nontombizanele Koni.

We wish him speedy recovery as a lot of work is ahead of us awaiting leaders of his caliber.

Tracing of the immediate contacts has already began and the main office in Cacadu will be closed today, Thursday 09 July 2020 for fumigation and is expected to reopen on Tuesday, 14 July 2020.

We humbly request members of the community to remain calm and apply precautionary measures to curb the scourge of Corona virus.

Let us work together with our communities to save lives as at this point in time it is not the responsibility of government only to stop the spread but of each and every individual.

Issued by the Office of the Mayor Cllr Nontombizanele Koni