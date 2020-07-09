Flood warning as Cape prepares for ‘bitterly’ cold, wet and windy weather

The SA Weather Service (Saws) warned that the country will experience “bitterly cold, wet and windy” weather over the next few days.

Flooding and heavy rains are expected over the Cape Town metropole, Cape winelands, Overberg and the escarpment of the West Coast district from Thursday afternoon into Friday, the SA Weather Service (SAWS) warned on Thursday.

Several parts of the country are set to experience “bitterly cold, wet and windy” weather over the next few days, the service said.

Gale to strong gale-force northwesterly winds of 65-95km/h are expected over the Western Cape interior including the Cape Town metropole, Overstrand and Cape Agulhas municipalities on Thursday leading into Friday.

The SAWS warned that damaging gale-force winds of at least 62km/h are expected in places over Dr Beyers Naudé, Blue Crane Route, Makana, Raymond Mhlaba, Inxuba Yethemba, Amahlathi, Enoch Mgijima and Senqu districts in the Eastern Cape.

In the Northern Cape, strong interior northwesterly winds (65-75km/h) are expected over the southern and western parts of the Northern Cape on Thursday and Friday.