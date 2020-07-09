Louis Rex Primary School closed after Covid-19 case

Louis Rex Primary School has halted school attendance following a teacher testing positive for Covid-19 on Monday.

Principal Bevin Christoffels issued a letter to parents this week indicating that the school would be temporarily closed as a precautionary measure.

“The teacher was in contact with other teachers. That is why we are taking precautionary measures. I can assure you that the affected teacher was not in contact with pupils because she was on sick leave for the last two weeks,” read the letter.

Christoffels said three people had been in close contact with the teacher and testing was scheduled to take place this week. He indicated that results would determine when classes would resume.