Top official denies serviettes cost nearly R500k for three funerals, including that of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela

The investigation found that the bulk of the R76m had not been part of the original contracts and there had been no service level agreement entered into with the service provider.

The matter was first discussed by Scopa in March 2020, when Vukela told MPs he had not yet seen the report submitted to the department last year, which he repeated on Wednesday night.

He added that he was reserving his legal rights on the matter.

The report has recommended that disciplinary action be instituted against Vukela and several other senior officials of the department.

Vukela said the report was only exchanging hands between public works minister Patricia de Lille and deputy director-general responsible for risk and governance, Imtiaz Fazel.

“I’m sitting here, I’m listening to these reports that are running between the minister and the DDG [and] I don’t have it. The only thing I can do now at this stage, as the minister has approved the report, is to formally request the report to be submitted to me by the minister,” said Vukela.

“If the minister has approved a report out of a process which the minister did not initiate … I hope that that report does not have issues. I am not going to deal with the merits because I can see the merits are coming in and out. I reserve the right to actually study the report, apply my mind to the report and take the process further.

“But all I can indicate is whether this house wants to rely on a report that is faulty, faulty in terms of process. However, I won’t get into that, I think that will be a legal issue that will be taken out of this process.”