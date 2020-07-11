SA Covid-19 Statistics – 250 687 positive cases

South Africa’s Minister of Health, Dr. Zwelini Mkhize released the latest Covid-19 statistics late last night.

A cumulative total of 250 687 confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa have been reported.

Case Data



Province Total cases for 10 July 2020 Percentage total Eastern Cape 46284 18,5 Free State 4221 1,7 Gauteng 87033 34,7 KwaZulu-Natal 21386 8,5 Limpopo 2579 1,0 Mpumalanga 3273 1,3 North West 8676 3,5 Northern Cape 1168 0,5 Western Cape 76067 30,3 Unknown 0 0,0 Total 250687 100,0

Testing Data

The total number of tests conducted to date is 2 057 232 with 56 663 new tests conducted since the last report

Reported Deaths and Recoveries

Regrettably, we report a further 140 COVID-19 related deaths- 11 from KwaZulu-Natal, 24 from Eastern Cape, 39 from Gauteng and 66 from Western Cape.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 3860

We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased

The number of recoveries is 118 232, which translates to a recovery rate of 47,2%

The provincial breakdown is as follows:



Province Deaths Recoveries Eastern Cape 634 28903 Free State 19 629 Gauteng 554 23804 KwaZulu-Natal 260 5953 Limpopo 33 665 Mpumalanga 22 779 North West 36 1688 Northern Cape 7 277 Western Cape 2295 55534 Total 3860 118232

