Western Cape restaurant manager fined R1,500 for breaking curfew by 7 minutes

The manager of the popular Michael Collins Irish Pub & Restaurant in Struisbaai, in the Western Cape, was left bewildered after being served with a fine for breaking lockdown regulations by seven minutes.

According to the restaurant, the manager (whose name is not mentioned) had just finished dropping off staff and was a kilometre away from home at 9.07pm when she was pulled over and fined for not being at her place of residence after the 9pm curfew.

The government gazette notes: “Every person is confined to his or her place of residence from 9pm until 4am daily, except where a person has been granted a permit to perform a service permitted under alert level 3, or is attending to a security or medical emergency.”

The incident took place on Friday and the viral post has been shared over 2,000 times on Facebook.