SA Latest Covid-19 statistics – 26 July 2020

SA Minister of health released the latest Covid-19 statistics.

As of today, a cumulative total of 445 433 confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa have been recorded.

Case Data



Province Total cases for 26 July 2020 Percentage total Eastern Cape 73585 16,5 Free State 16482 3,7 Gauteng 160154 36,0 KwaZulu-Natal 64061 14,4 Limpopo 7076 1,6 Mpumalanga 11008 2,5 North West 17338 3,9 Northern Cape 3600 0,8 Western Cape 92079 20,7 Unknown 50 0,0 Total 445433 100,0

Testing Data

The total number of tests conducted to date is 2 773 778 with 42 966 new tests conducted since the last report.

Reported Deaths and Recoveries

Regrettably we report 114 new COVID-19 related deaths: 7 from Eastern Cape, 29 from Gauteng, 12 from KwaZulu Natal, 30 from Western Cape, 34 from Limpopo and 2 from Northern Cape.

This brings the cumulative number of deaths to 6769.

We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased.

The number of recoveries currently stands at 265 077 which translates to a recovery rate of 59,5%

The provincial breakdown is as follows:



Province Deaths Recoveries Eastern Cape 1457 58290 Free State 63 2075 Gauteng 1564 92346 KwaZulu-Natal 614 21251 Limpopo 67 3466 Mpumalanga 52 4995 North West 48 6076 Northern Cape 29 1223 Western Cape 2875 75355 Total 6769 265077

Issued by Zwelini Mkhize

Minister of Health