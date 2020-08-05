Cigarette ban causing more harm than good, high court told ahead of legal battle

British American Tobacco SA (Batsa) and cooperative governance minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma are set to butt heads in the high court in Cape Town on Wednesday.

The company – and other litigants including farmers, processors, manufactures, retailers and consumers – are up in arms over Dlamini-Zuma’s decision to ban the sale of tobacco and vaping products during the lockdown.

The tobacco traders have hauled Dlamini-Zuma, President Cyril Ramaphosa and the national coronavirus command council before the high court in Cape Town. The case is set down for two days.

In a 81-page submission to the court, Batsa questions whether it is Dlamini-Zuma or the smokers themselves who should decide to quit smoking or not during the Covid-19 pandemic. The matter will be heard by a full bench.

“Prior to the pandemic, the decision was left to adults to make themselves,” Batsa’s court papers read.