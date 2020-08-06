Komani waste water treatment works prioritised for repairs and refurbishment

Funding has been reallocated for two major projects – Komani Waste Water Treatment Works and Komani Water Treatment Works – which are in dire need for urgent repairs and refurbishment.

Chris Hani DM Special Council, which convened on 31 July 2020, resolved to reprioritize funding for the two approved facilities to restore them to their full functionality.

The Komani Waste Water Treatment works currently has almost all its major elements dysfunctional resulting in continuous sewerage spillages.

The waste water treatment works is a collection and processing point for all waste transmitted through Komani (Ezibeleni, Komani, and Mlungisi) sewerage lines and its minimal functionality poses immense challenges which include unmanageable sewerage spills.

With the Komani Water Treatment works, urgent refurbishment is required as the plant’s components in their current state cannot withstand the required water demand and consistent water quality.

The Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs has given approval for reprioritization of Municipal Infrastructure Grant registered project in line with the imperatives of the Covid 19 pandemic.

The resuscitation of both treatment plants is estimated to cost around R25 000 000.

The Special Council unanimously agreed to the reprioritization of projects within the MIG approved funding for 2020/2021.