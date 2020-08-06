Some still await Covid test results five weeks later

Some people in the Eastern Cape have waited more than a month for their Covid-19 test results, with some even returning to work without knowing their status.

This has raised concerns about whether they are in good enough health to be around others, as they could infect them.

Mandlenkosi Witness Windvoel, a care worker at the Burgersdorp Child and Youth Care Centre, tested on June 29 but now, more than five weeks later, still has not received his results.

He said after showing symptoms for the virus he tested and was sent home to isolate. After being in isolation for 14 days he was told to return to work.

Since then there have been 45 positive Covid-19 cases at the centre.

He said other people at the centre were also still waiting for their results.

“I’m not the only one who didn’t get their results. Three people at work are still waiting but I doubt that the results would help now because we are already back at work.”