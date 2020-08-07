State capture: Former human settlements DG explains why CEO paid R600,000 for his Range Rover

There was nothing untoward when the owner of a company that scored as part of a R225m contract to audit and assess houses with asbestos roofs paid R600,000 towards the Range Rover belonging to the former director-general of the national human settlements department.

Or so says that former DG, Thabane Zulu, as he on Thursday explained to the Zondo commission how he received R600,000 from the CEO of a company which was part of joint venture that scored a controversial Free State asbestos contract.

Zulu said the money was not linked to the 2014 contact, but was instead paid as part of debt that Blackhead Consulting CEO Edwin Sodi owed his company.

He denied he received any benefits from the R225m contract, which was awarded to a joint venture comprising of Blackhead Consulting and Diamond Hill Trading.

Zulu was testifying at the commission following allegations that he benefited from the project, which was awarded to the joint venture while he was director-general.