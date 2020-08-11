Kolisi lends hand to local humanitarian

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi made a surprise announcement this week in support of local humanitarian, Asanda Lisa.

Lisa, who started Queue for Life, an initiative that helps feed old-age pensioners as they wait in long queues for their social grants in Komani, said the idea came after she had read a report about two elderly women who had died while waiting in queues at Sassa paypoints in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

In his thank you video, Kolisi recognises the humanitarian work carried out by Lisa who has reached out to hundreds of old people during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

“I am so happy I got to connect with Asanda who has been doing amazing work in the community, especially for the elderly. I am happy to have partnered with MTN who have enabled us to help out as much as we have during this time, especially with unsung heroes like Asanda. She has inspired a lot of people and now MTN is helping her by giving her a trolley because she will be carrying a lot of items, especially if she uses public transport. On top of that, she will be getting 500 bottles of sanitiser, 500 masks and R30 000 in a Mastercard account so she can buy fresh products to look after the elderly and everyone else that she is helping. I am happy and grateful to be part of this initiative. Thank you to sisi Asanda who is helping so many during this time. We are appreciate you,” said Kolisi.

Lisa, who started the initiative by making homemade sandwiches at her home with help from her two daughters, has since gained support from local businesses like Protea Spar, Mabovula Butchery, Crickley Dairy, Capitec, Dicla and individuals.

“The response I get from the old people is heartwarming. I would do it a hundred times. I would do it on the most freezing and rainy days just to hear that thank you from them.”

Lisa, an assistant branch manager at Capitec, uses office chairs to distribute the food and has found the courage to register a non-profit organisation.

“MTN and the Siya Kolisi Foundation were looking for people uplifting the community during this pandemic and I was nominated by my branch manager, Ziyanda Tshangana. I was nominated as one of the unsung heroes in this campaign.”

Lisa provides sandwiches, juice and fruit to the elderly on all the days social grant are paid. “Whatever is left I give out to children who have lost their parents to Covid-19, another initiative I am involved in. This is my lifeline. Having lost my dad in the streets, this is the only lifeline between me and him. By doing this, I feel closer to my father and this is my way of communicating with him to thank him. That is how the name Queue for Life came about,” she said.