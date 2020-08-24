Frontier Hospital boost from Gift of the Givers

In an effort to flatten the curve of the coronavirus, Gift of The Givers continues to roll out Covid-19 personal protective equipment (PPE) to hospitals around the province and recently stopped at the Frontier Hospital.

PPE delivered by the team last Friday included 1 000 N95 masks, pulse oximeters, thermometers 500 surgical masks, 50 scrubs, gloves and sanitisers.

Project manager Ali Sablay said the organisation continued to show support during the pandemic as PPE to more than 30 hospitals in the province had been donated. “We are here to deliver vital PPE to this hospital. We have delivered thousands of hospital scrubs and, as we know, there is a nationwide shortage and Gift of The Givers has rolled out thousands to many hospitals. To tackle this pandemic we have to protect health workers because they are in the front line. We have heard many stories about improper allocation of PPE resulting in the total shutdown of some health institutions. We cannot afford to have Covid-19 positive patients walking around the streets because there are vulnerable people in the community. This PPE is vital in protecting nurses and making sure that Covid-19 positive patients are kept in isolation.”

Sablay said they would also supply the hospital with high flow oxygen machines despite the high cost. “We know it is very costly, but in terms of saving patients’ lives, whatever help we can give it will be appreciated.”

Acting clinical manager Dr Hubert Mushid said the institution currently had 297 beds and was hoping to add more. “We are planning to extend the number to 400. When this pandemic started, we had challenges when it came to PPE and managing patients, but with the help of the national and provincial governments we are now covered and have enough PPE. Our workers are well protected. This donation means a lot because it tells us we are not alone in this fight and that Gift of The Givers is there to assist us.”