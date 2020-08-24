Magashule wants ANC members to disclose if they have criminal or disciplinary charges

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has put his colleagues on the clock, giving them five days to declare their financial interests and any pending police investigations.

Magashule met provincial secretaries and chairpersons this week following a decision by the national executive committee (NEC) that the party’s officials oversee an audit of members facing charges or disciplinary cases, and make recommendations whether they should step down.

This follows the eruption of another corruption scandal around the abuse of emergency procurement protocols related to personal protective equipment (PPE).

In a document seen by TimesLIVE, Magashule proposed that communication be sent to all “NEC members, PEC (provincial executive committee) and REC (regional executive committee) members as well as MPs, MPLs, ANC mayors, ANC MMCs (member of mayoral committee), chief whips, and ANC chairs of portfolio committees at all levels of the state to obtain from them a declaration of assets, shareholding, directorships of companies and income.”

In addition, members must obtain a clearance certificate from the police so the party is aware of those who have been charged with any crime or are awaiting trial.