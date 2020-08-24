Local Heroes Clinic pioneer won’t stop till there’s a hospital

“Reeston is a relatively new residential area with a population of about 40,000, with no clinic within 5km walking distance or 10km driving distance. There is only one mobile clinic visiting, with limited services,” said Nini.

Nini has worked elsewhere as an operations manager, at a district office as a deputy director of all programmes and also as a clinical liaison officer in different non-profit organisations (NPOs).

She is now the manager at Unjani Reeston clinic, which offers services for minor aliments, sexually transmitted infections, wound care, family planning, HIV testing, wellness screening, blood pressure, cholesterol, diabetes, asthma and arthritis treatment, antenatal and postnatal care and sonar scans.

“I’m caring, passionate, flexible and patient. My goal is to be an entrepreneur with the first female-owned private hospital in the province. I have dealt with HIV at my previous jobs, and I have developed a passion for helping children living with HIV. When I started the clinic, I worked with the Small Project Foundation (SPF) to empower these children, especially between the ages of 13 to 17 years.”

She says there are high numbers of people who default on their treatment, for both communicable and non-communicable diseases, and this is one of the areas where her clinic is of great benefit for the community.

