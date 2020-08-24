President Ramaphosa reprimands Finance minister

President Cyril Ramaphosa has reportedly scolded Finance minister Tito Mboweni over his recent social media comments.

According to a statement from the Presidency, Ramaphosa “strongly reprimanded” Mboweni after comments the minister made on social media regarding the removal of Zambia’s Central Bank Governor by President Edgar Lungu.

The statement says in one of his tweets, Mboweni “is promising to mobilise if not given reasons why the Central Governor has been fired by President Lungu”.

“President Ramaphosa wishes to assure the government and people of the Republic of Zambia that the unfortunate remarks do not reflect the views of the South African Government and its people. The issue is being addressed to ensure that such an incident does not occur again.

“South Africa and Zambia enjoy strong historical relations dating back to the days of the struggle against apartheid. South Africa remains committed to maintaining the deep and solid bonds of friendship between the peoples of South Africa and Zambia,” the statement concludes.

