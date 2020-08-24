Mlungisi post office burgled, cash stolen

Police are looking for two suspects, following a reported case of armed robbery at the Mlungisi post office recently.

“A case is being investigated after a branch manager reported that she had been accosted at her home and taken back to the post office at gun point for her to deactivate the alarm and grant access into the vaults for the robbers to take the cash,” said post office regional general manager, Nombulelo Ngubane.

Ngubane indicated that no-one was injured, but the employee who was targeted was “highly traumatised and is now suffering post traumatic stress disorder.”

She confirmed that the suspects had stolen money from the institution, but could not disclose the amount. “In order to safeguard other post offices we cannot disclose the amount. The matter was reported to the police, but no arrests have been made yet.” She added that the post office was open and operational.

Police spokesperson captain Namhla Mdleleni said police were following leads and were investigating a case of business robbery. “It is alleged that two suspects wearing masks entered the complainants house after she got home from work. They took her to the business where they demanded safe keys and took an undisclosed amount of money. Anyone with information can contact Lt Col Bulelwa Lembese at 082-441 8178. Information can also be shared on the SAPS Crime Stop centre 086-001 0111. All shared information will be treated with confidentiality,” said Mdleleni.